Albany leaders make initiative to combat Covid-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city leaders are making an initiative to ensure everyone is safe during the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
City leaders said that evidence has shown that the majority of people who have gotten the virus are able to recover as if they had the flu.
During the press conference, Sharon Subadan, Albany’s city manager, brought up facts on how the virus has scared and impacted many business leaders and citizens in Albany.
She said they have worked with emergency management to stay on top of the progress of the COVID-19 virus and how they want people in Albany to remain safe.
More than 26,000 people visit the Utility Administrative building monthly. Subadan said they have new protocols to keep everyone safe.
“Both utility locations have been activated. A telephone request for payment extensions has been approved. Customers are being encouraged to pay online and an instructional video on how to pay online has been loaded on Facebook and is also available for view on our website. Customer water utility services will not be disconnected for the next 60 days in order to ensure all citizens have the opportunity to wash their hands," Subadan said.
Mayor Bo Dorough spoke on the issue and talks about the symptoms of the virus.
“The symptoms are fever and a cough. If any citizens have those symptoms, he or she should take the initiative to self-isolate. If any citizens have or experience what they believe to be these symptoms the first thing they should do is call their primary care physician. Not to go down to the emergency room where he or she might be exposed to hundreds of people," Mayor Bo Dorough told us.
Mayor Bo Dorough said if you don’t have a doctor you can call the Department of Public Health for help.
The mayor also said that everyone should change up their daily routine and do not shake hands.
Remember to always sanitize and wash your hands.
City of Albany’s Press Conference on COVID-19 Update:
