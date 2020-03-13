Victim’s family speaks out after Jazzy Huff trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Jazzy Huff trial came to an end Thursday evening.
The two had a dispute over Davis’ pay in August of 2019, which later led to Davis being shot and killed.
The jury found Huff guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was found not guilty for the count of malice murder.
The trial started around 9 a.m.
Kriystauhl Fitchett is Davis’ aunt. She said the trial was an emotional roller coaster for her and the whole family.
“We had family live streaming in from all over and there is a victory from a lot of other states right now,” Fitchett said.
The Davis family said they can now rest knowing their loved one’s killer is behind bars.
“We were panicked a little bit because we were hearing wavering stories about how people have been guilty but gotten off. We were praying that wasn’t going to happen,” Fitchett said.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said nobody should get away with killing an unarmed person.
“He was unarmed. And the worst and probably would have been if there had been a fight, is a fight," Edwards said.
Members of the jury came back into the courtroom to re-watch the surveillance video of the shooting. As the video played, family members of the victim covered their eyes and ears as they watched their loved one fall to his death time and time again.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said this case was clear and simple because all of the evidence pointed to Huff being guilty.
“The jury got the findings in this verdict correct. The evidence was pretty clear that this was an aggravated assault made by Jazzy Huff upon Zenas Davis. What happened here is that the defendant, obey a business owner, he escalated what was a nonviolent situation into the violent situation,” Edwards told us.
Shawnte Holder was Davis’ fiancée and was there in the courtroom each day. She says the way the defense tried to make out Davis’s character didn’t sit well with her.
“I’m just grateful that the jury came back with a guilty verdict. I feel that Z got his justice. He got it," Holder told us. “I was upset that they were trying to portray him as a person that he wasn’t. He was a big guy, yes, he spoke loudly, yes, but he was gentle and he was sweet and loving.”
Davis’ mom, Carmen Broom, didn’t want to talk on camera. Until now.
She says everyone in the family is broken by this loss, but no one is impacted more than his children.
“Either way you look at it his babies are going to be without a father. His babies look for him even to this day. They still want to know where their father is,” Broom told us.
Broom said for every mother who has lost a son to gun violence, keep pushing and keep good faith.
“Always keep prayer and keep on pushing forward. And always look for justice and believe in justice and pray that justice is done,” Broom said.
After the trial was over, we spoke with the defense attorney, Phil Cannon about the trial and the often heated debates he has had with District Attorney Greg Edwards.
“I knew it was going to be a very difficult trial. The emotional and shock factor of watching that video. I don’t understand the message that this jury is sending. I just don’t understand. It is so clear that Mr. Davis continuously persuade Mr. Huff it was a matter of self-defense. It was an emotional tie to right and wrong. Mr. Edwards on multiple occasions would not follow the orders of the court. He argued law that was not the law," Cannon said.
Cannon says that this trial is an unfair statement to the public that businesses and homeowners don’t have help or support when standing their ground against aggressors.
He says an innocent 28-year-old will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Sentencing for Huff has not been announced.
