Valdosta health officials hold press conference on COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Public Health’s South District held a press conference on the coronavirus Friday.
A former patient at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
The department started off saying their main focus is still prevention. But, another point they focused on is testing. If someone feels sick, they discussed when the time is right to seek a doctor’s attention and get further evaluated.
One health officials said it’s something to be concerned about.
“Obviously extremely contagious, and felt to be, in my opinion, much more so than the flu. However, not necessarily something we should panic about,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said.
Grow said this is obviously extremely contagious and staying aware of how you can stay clear of the virus is a must.
“Still continue to wash your hands. Don’t touch the mucus membranes of your eyes, nose or mouth, make sure you cover your mouth when you cough. When you communicate with other people, instead of handshaking, we recommend to do an elbow bump or some other method,” Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer said.
He mentioned three categories should you feel sick and need to get tested.
“If you have no symptoms at all, if you feel completely normal, you should not undergo testing. Individuals who develop mild symptoms such as cold symptoms, runny nose, a little bit of a sore throat, all of these can be symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms do not necessarily constitute testing by any means,” said Dawson.
Dawson said with mild symptoms, stay home from work and keep your kids home as well.
“Keep yourself within your home in a specific area within your home, so that way, you don’t pass this to other people within the home," said Dawson.
If you’re cleaning around someone who is ill, use rubber gloves and the person sick should wear a mask. The third category, Dawson said, is for those who have fever or respiratory symptoms.
“These are patients that need to undergo evaluation more urgently. We would also strongly encourage you to consider activating EMS or contacting your local emergency or contacting your local emergency and let them know that you’re on the way.” said Dawson.
He said the third category may not need testing for COVID-19, but most importantly, they will need to be evaluated by a qualified physician.
This will then determine what testing needs to be done. For any of these symptoms, health officials recommend reaching out to a care physician for advice.
Health officials said they aren’t aware of any community hospital where official coronavirus testing can be done, but they believe that will expand soon.
They said there’s no time frame for that, but things are moving rapidly to get that testing.
Officials said they do not have any updates on how the patient who tested presumptive positive is doing.
They are maintaining their infection protocols for those who came in contact with the patient.
