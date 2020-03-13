Trump declares national emergency for COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C., (WALB) - In a press conference from the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a national emergency.
Trump is encouraging every state to set up emergency operations centers and asking hospitals to activate emergency preparedness plans.
He said national health officials are working to increase the availability of tests. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved new tests for the virus and expects up to a half-million additional tests to be available by early next week. Five million tests are expected within a month.
Drive-thru tests will be available soon for rural areas in the parking lot of locations such as CVS and Walgreens, and Walmart. Nasal swabs will be used for drive-thru testing.
During the conference, he stated the goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help the Americans who are sick.
“This will pass. And we’ll be even stronger for it,” said Trump.
Private sector laboratories are being asked to help develop new tests. On Thursday night, the FDA approved the new testing.
Interest on federally-owned student loans will also be waived in an effort to ease the financial impact of the virus outbreak.
Trump has invoked emergency powers to battle the coronavirus as deaths accelerate in Europe.
World leaders are warning of nearly wartime measures to come to contain the spreading pandemic.
Schools have closed across three continents and security forces are on standby to guard against large gatherings of people.
France leader, President Emmanuel Macron, has announced leaders of the G-7 democracies will hold a video-conference summit to coordinate vaccine research and economic response.
On Wall Street, stocks have recouped some losses after the worst day in three decades.
Trump said the emergency declaration will free up to $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but still no breakthrough.
House Democrats will vote on their own measure Friday.
