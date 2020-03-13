Terrell Co. chase ends at Albany Mall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A chase that started in Terrell County ended in Albany Friday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Shortly after 1 p.m., Terrell County deputies were in a vehicle chase that ended in the Albany Mall parking lot.
APD said the suspect got out of his vehicle and ran into the mall. He was caught in front of the mall and taken into custody by APD.
Based on initial information, APD officials said, the 25-year-old man is an armed robbery suspect.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.