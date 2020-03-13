SWGA events canceled, postponed ahead of coronavirus concerns

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - A number of events across Southwest Georgia are being postponed or canceled ahead of concerns from the coronavirus.
Below is a running list of events:
- The Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn has been postponed.
- The Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event.
- Fitzgerald’s Wild Chicken Festival is canceled.
- Chehaw’s Native American Festival has been canceled.
The City of Albany announced on Facebook they plan “minimize, postpone, or cancel non-essential meetings and gatherings, both public and internal."
The Lee County Recreation Department has postponed all recreation activities until March 27.
This is a developing list. If we hear of more postponed or canceled events, we will update this list.
