SWGA events canceled, postponed ahead of coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus pandemic (Source: AP)
By WALB News Team | March 13, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 1:08 PM

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - A number of events across Southwest Georgia are being postponed or canceled ahead of concerns from the coronavirus.

Below is a running list of events:

  • The Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn has been postponed.
  • The Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event.
  • Fitzgerald’s Wild Chicken Festival is canceled.
  • Chehaw’s Native American Festival has been canceled.

The City of Albany announced on Facebook they plan “minimize, postpone, or cancel non-essential meetings and gatherings, both public and internal."

The Lee County Recreation Department has postponed all recreation activities until March 27.

The Lee County Recreation Department has postponed all recreation activities until March 27.

This is a developing list. If we hear of more postponed or canceled events, we will update this list.

