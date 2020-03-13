Spring-like weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy and unseasonably warm Friday afternoon. These quiet spring-like conditions extend through the weekend.
WEEKEND: A stalled front meanders across the region but quiet SWGA remains very warm and dry air mass in place. Lows around 60s while highs top low-mid 80s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. The weekend ends with increasing clouds with rain holding off until early week.
NEXT WEEK: Cooler air slides in from the northeast Monday briefly dropping highs from the 80s into the 70s while lows hold steady upper 50s low 60s. Look for wetter weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Thursday. As area of low pressure moves away warm 80s and dry conditions are back to end the week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.