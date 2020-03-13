Propst’s teaching certificate reinstated following investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rush Propst, the former Colquitt County football coach, had his teaching certificate reinstated.
Propst’s certificate was suspended pending an investigation by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GPSC).
This comes after the Colquitt County Board of Education voted to fire Propst in March 2019.
The school board and the superintendent cited accusations of providing prescription medicine to students, failing to properly request hotel expenses from the school district and failure to file federal taxes for seven years.
A GPSC representative told WALB that Propst received a 131 day suspension. That suspension counts retroactively, so his certificate has been reinstated.
This is a developing story.
