Policy changes underway in DOCO schools to combat Coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County Schools are being proactive when fighting the Coronavirus.
Dougherty County classrooms will continue to operate, according to Kenneth Dyer, Dougherty County School Superintendent.
“It is very serious but remain calm. It’s no time for panic but it is time for concern and there’s a big difference,” he said responding to the virus epidemic.
Dyer said they are being proactive to protect employees and the 14,000 students in the school system.
“And we also prepared protocols for when the virus actually hit this community,” Dyer added.
“So far the school system has no cases for concern. At this point, no teachers or students have been tested and right now no known cases are in the Dougherty County School System,” said Dyer.
Dyer wants to keep it that way, so visitors will be closely screened.
Guests will now be asked several questions relating to recent travels and any contact with COVID-19.
"If visitors answer yes to any of those questions, then they probably won’t gain entry into the building. If they answer no to any of those questions, we’ll provide access if access is needed,” Dyer explained.
This includes everyone outside of students and employees. Even work approved employee travel plans now have to be re-approved.
“And again, we’re handling those on a case by case basis. We’re not making any blanket cancellations.”
He said they are being sensitive to mass gatherings.
Recent sporting events have been suspended and some field trips are being resubmitted for approval.
“We don’t want big crowds in confined spaces. Haven’t had any feedback from parents. I think they understand. We’re making those decisions in the best interest of the students" said Dyer.
Dyer wants employees and students to use common sense practices.
That includes washing your hands and staying home if you feel sick.
An Albany grocery store is also taking the virus seriously and stocking up for the community.
Mike’s Country Store owner, Mike Rogers, said his four stores are being proactive and stocking up on wellness items.
Rogers said hand sanitizer is the only item, at this point, that they are selling out of.
He said by phone that even a doctor reached out to him looking for the disinfectant.
“I’ve actually had a doctor call me, searching for some and he couldn’t find any. We actually ordered extra from our grocery company and they marked us out today,” said Rogers.
He said all four of his stores sold out two days ago.
He adds that he hopes to have his shelves refilled with the bottled disinfectant soon.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.