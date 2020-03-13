Phoebe to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe hospital said Friday that they are following the CDC’s guidelines for coronavirus testing.
Officials said most patients with the virus have developed a fever or a cough and difficulty breathing, but symptoms are usually mild and do not require hospitalization. Officials also said older individuals, chronic conditions and compromised immune systems are at a greater risk.
“Any patient who is in respiratory distress or is truly having a medical emergency should certainly call 911 or go to an emergency room right away, but people with mild coronavirus symptoms or no symptoms at all should not show up at an ER to request a coronavirus test,” said Dr. James Black, Phoebe medical director of emergency services.
Phoebe officials said the CDC does not recommend coronavirus testing for all patients with symptoms.
Priorities for testing include:
- Hospitalized patients who have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 in order to inform decisions related to infection control.
- Other symptomatic individuals who are at higher risk for poor outcomes.
- Any persons who had close contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their symptom onset.
Current COVID-19 screening recommendations based on that CDC guidance include:
- Older individuals and those with chronic conditions should be tested as soon as they develop symptoms.
- Younger, generally healthy people should self-isolate and contact a clinician if mild symptoms develop.
- Anyone in respiratory distress or having a true medical emergency should call 911 or go to an ER immediately.
- People with mild or no symptoms should not show up at an ER to request a COVID-19 test.
Phoebe officials said a limited amount of COVID-19 specimen collection kits are available at Phoebe hospitals, primary care clinics, urgent care clinics, and the community care clinic.
Testing must be ordered by a physician and is performed through the Georgia Department of Public Health Lab or a commercial lab, according to Phoebe. Results are available 48 hours after processing.
On Friday, Phoebe officials said they are taking extra precautions in the wake of the coronavirus, including all employees submitting temperature screenings, employees using certain entrances at all Phoebe locales and closing employee gyms.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.