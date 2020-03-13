Moultrie to host first second Saturday event

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Moultrie will have their first Second Saturday event on Saturday.
Those attending Second Saturday will be able to drink alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants.
They will have to use a special cup and have a wristband.
Most shopping locales will be open until 7 p.m.
Amy Johnson, the downtown development and public relations director, said the city has continued to grow over the last several years —and it’s all thanks to their downtown.
She said they work hard to listen to residents.
“So, when they ask us to start this series of musical events, we wanted to do that. Not only does it help up when people come downtown, it helps our economy, it puts more money into our stores. It helps make memories. It is a positive effect, domino effect really,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said they will have a lot of police presence.
Jackson County Line will perform at 7 p.m.
