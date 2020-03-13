LIST: Some SWGA schools out of caution for Coronavirus

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia school systems are closing out of caution from the Coronavirus.
Below is a list of schools districts that have announced closures so far:
- Ben Hill County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Berrien County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Brooks County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Colquitt County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 29.
- Cook County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Dougherty County Schools: Will be closed from March 16-April 6. During the closure, schools, buses and public places will be sanitized.
- Echols County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Irwin County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Lee County Schools: Will close from March 16-March 27. While the schools are closed, each school and school bus will be cleaned and sanitized.
- Lowndes County Schools: Will be closed March 16-27.
- Pelham City Schools: Will be closed March 16-April 3. Students will return on April 6.
- Seminole County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 30.
- Southwest Georgia Academy: Will be closed March 16-March 30.
- Terrell County Schools: Will be closed for two weeks to clean schools out of caution of the Coronavirus. Starting Monday, students and staff will return on March 30.
- Tift County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Turner County Schools: Will be closed March 16-March 27.
- Valdosta City Schools: Will closed March 16-March 27.
Albany State University has suspended instruction for two weeks.
The University System of Georgia announced that all of its institutions will suspend instruction for two weeks.
Thomas University extended its Spring Break to March 23 and all classes will transition to online once students return.
