Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
First virus death in Georgia; Atlanta-area schools closing
ATLANTA (AP) — More than a dozen school districts across metro Atlanta have announced they will close for two weeks _ or until further notice _ to deter the new coronavirus that has claimed one life in Georgia. Most of those school systems say they hope to continue delivering lessons online to more than 700,000 students. Larger school districts outside of metro Atlanta are mostly staying open, though. Additionally, Georgia's 26 public colleges and universities will close for two weeks starting Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that a 67-year-old man with existing medical conditions had become the state's first fatality from the outbreak.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia lawmakers OK $100 million for virus, other spending
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers agreed that Gov. Brian Kemp can spend $100 million to combat COVID-19. The House and Senate voted Thursday for midyear budget adjustments that shift the money from Georgia's $2.8 billion in reserves to Kemp's emergency fund. Officials say the money would be used to match federal funding and other state spending. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England says an additional $5 million is also provided to rural hospitals to cover expenses associated with the new coronavirus. Despite the new money, the plan still cuts $159 million from other spending in the state budget year that runs through June 30.
GANGS-GEORGIA
Georgia House passes bill to strengthen gang-related laws
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House has passed a bill that aims to strengthen the state’s anti-gang laws, over the objection of Democrats who said the bill was mostly posturing. House Bill 994 passed by a vote of 93-65 late Thursday. Backed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, it would expand the offenses that fall under the definition of criminal gang activity. Republican Rep. Bert Reeves said the bill refines the state’s gang laws based on actual cases that have come up in Georgia. Democratic Rep. Josh McLaurin said the bill isn’t needed and is just posturing to make supporters look tough on crime.
DEAD AND ALIVE-GLANCE
Bills that advanced or failed in Georgia General Assembly
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly on Thursday faced a deadline to advance legislation from one chamber to the other. While issues can be resurrected later using legislative rules, the crossover deadline between the House and Senate tends to significantly narrow the issues in play. Among issues remaining alive are a flat income tax, an expansion of private-school vouchers for special education students and giving new mothers six months of Medicaid. Among issues that did not advance are limits on lawsuit verdicts, in-state college tuition for students who arrived in the United States illegally while young.
SOCIAL MEDIA-CHILD ON FIRE
Sheriff: Unattended boy sets self on fire; mother arrested
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a mother was arrested after her unattended 11-year-old son set himself on fire as part of a social media stunt. Mattelyn Parks was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree cruelty to children. Richmond County Sheriff's Sgt. Caleb Lee says 29-year-old Parks left her son and his three-year-old sister alone at home. Deputies learned that the boy put rubbing alcohol on himself and lit in on fire. He told authorities he was copying a social media stunt. Authorities say the child's wounds were not life-threatening. The boy told deputies his mother was at work. It's unclear whether Parks has an attorney.
HIV CRIMES
Georgia moves closer to major overhaul of HIV criminal law
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are advancing legislation that would dramatically overhaul a state law that makes it a crime for people to have sex without first disclosing they have HIV. Advocates say the change would be a milestone in the South, where stigma around the disease remains high. Georgia is among roughly 20 states that criminalize the failure to disclose HIV status before sex. The new bill would decriminalize that failure unless the person intends to infect someone and engages in a sex act that “has a significant risk of transmission." The legislation passed the state House Thursday and now goes to the state Senate.
DEADLY CRASH-CITY BUS
Official: 5 people killed in head-on crash with bus
ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say five people died in a head-on collision with a bus late Wednesday night in Atlanta. News outlets report seven people were inside a sedan that crossed a center lane just before 11 p.m. An Atlanta Fire Rescue official says five of the people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were critically injured. The people who died haven't been identified. The bus driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Three passengers on the bus weren't hurt. No one inside a third vehicle involved in the crash was hurt.
ALABAMA EXECUTION
Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The sister of a man recently executed in Alabama, whose case drew national scrutiny because he was not the gunman, has confronted the state's governor. WSFA reported that the sister of executed inmate Nathaniel Woods approached Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as she spoke at a news conference Thursday. Woods received a lethal injection last week for his capital murder conviction in the 2004 slayings of three Birmingham police officers. Authorities acknowledged Nathaniel Woods was not the triggerman in the slayings, but prosecutors maintained he was a culpable accomplice. The governor, who denied clemency in the case, was quickly led off by security after Thursday's encounter with Woods' sister.