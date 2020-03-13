Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-FLORIDA
Florida could be knockout punch for Sanders’ 2020 campaign
MIAMI (AP) — Florida and its 219 delegates could be the knockout punch for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders after a dismal showing in the Michigan primary. The Florida primary election next Tuesday will be closely watched by people across the nation. The Vermont senator said he would stay in the race and debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday. Biden's advisers are banking on a Florida victory that is so overwhelming that it sends a clear message that he is much better positioned than Sanders in a state considered a must-win for President Donald Trump.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Walt Disney World to close theme parks through end of month
MIAMI (AP) — Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will be closing through the end of the month, starting at the close of business Sunday. The Walt Disney Company announced those steps Thursday in a statement saying the decision was made "in an abundance of caution" to protect guests and employees amid the new coronavirus outbreak. The decision came hours after the announcement of the planned closure of Disneyland in California. Additionally, Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday and continuing through the end of the month, according to the statement. Florida's health department announced 15 more cases late Thursday night, bringing the statewide total to 42 cases.
VOTING MACHINES-FLORIDA
Amid recount dramas, Florida hopes for election night relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon have on his desk a bill that would allow local elections officials to use a secondary system that's supposed to speed up recounts and verify the accuracy of election results. Florida is well-known for close elections that have recounts taking days and sometimes weeks. It's a reputation elections officials across the state don't want. This week, lawmakers agreed to send the matter for the governor's consideration. Opponents of the bill have highlighted concerns over how secure the added system might be — particularly at a time when the state is under scrutiny over possible breaches.
TELEGRAPH ERA ENDS
End of telegraph era brings question: What's a telegraph?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The telegraph era in Florida is ending without a flash. Not even a flicker, really. It's more like a snicker. The Florida Senate sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Thursday that removes an entire chapter of state law regulating the telegraph industry, including $50 penalties for not promptly delivering messages. Senators made jokes asking the bill sponsor to explain what a telegraph is. Republican Sen. Ben Albritton replied, “Google it.”
SMOKING AGE-FLORIDA
Florida poised to raise smoking, vaping age to 21
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is poised to raise the minimum age for smoking and vaping to 21. The state Senate on Thursday joined the House in approving a measure that would also ban the sale of vapored nicotine products used in so-called e-cigarettes. Health advocates say the measure is necessary to protect public health, particularly among young tobacco users. While smoking among youth has been on the decline in recent years, vaping has surged. The rise has alarmed health advocates who worry about nicotine addiction and stunted brain development. Vape shop operators have asserted that vaping is safer and helps wean smokers off cigarettes.
E-VERIFY-FLORIDA
Florida Legislature sends governor e-Verify bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Public employers and companies that contract with them in Florida will have to use the federal e-Verify database to determine employees' eligibility to work in the U.S. under a bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill the Senate sent the governor Thursday evening is one of his top session priorities. Private employers will have the option of using e-Verify or a form already required under federal law to verify employment eligibility.
BC-FL-XGR-PELVIC EXAMS-FLORIDA
Florida set to require consent for pelvic exams
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Doctors and medical students won't be able to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without their informed consent under a bill unanimously passed by the Florida Senate. The bill passed Thursday now heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill also would require fertility clinics inform women of who donated reproductive material before implanting an embryo.
SHARK FINS-FLORIDA
Florida lawmakers send shark fin ban to governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have sent a bill banning the sale and possession of shark fins to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. The Senate on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a bill already passed by the state House. The practice of shark finning has long been outlawed under federal law, but most states currently have no prohibitions against possessing and selling shark fins. A decade ago, Hawaii became the first state to ban the possession and sale of shark fins. Since then, about a dozen other states have enacted similar laws. Florida carves out an exemption for fishermen who currently have shark fishing permits until the end of 2024.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
States shuffle poll locations to protect seniors from virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The coronavirus threat to senior citizens is forcing some counties to remove polling places from nursing homes for their safety. Last-minute changes left voters in Michigan and Missouri scrambling to get to new polling places Tuesday. Elections officials in states voting next week are trying to get ahead of those disruptions, announcing them now and beginning public information campaigns to tell voters where they are supposed to cast their ballots. Secretaries of state across the country also are encouraging voting from a distance, creating dedicated websites and stocking up on supplies for disinfecting voting machines.
RUNNER'S DEATH-EMERGENCY RESPONSE
Agency investigates response after runner died in Skyway 10K
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Fire rescue officials say confusion led to a delayed emergency response after a 48-year-old runner collapsed and died during the March 1 Skyway 10K in the Tampa Bay area. Justin Doyle collapsed on the northbound span of the Skyway bridge as he competed in the 10K. There were two emergency vehicles and crews within view as bystanders rushed to help Doyle. But St. Petersburg Fire Rescue spokesman Steven Lawrence says the crews each believed help had already been sent. The help had been sent to the wrong location. Lawrence says the agency is investigating what happened.