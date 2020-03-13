Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar and NASCAR will both race this weekend without spectators over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. IndyCar is scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend. Competitors will also undergo a questionnaire for health screening before entry. NASCAR will race this week at Atlanta and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway under similar restrictions. The NHRA has canceled much of the GatorNationals and IMSA rescheduled the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.