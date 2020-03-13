GISA cancels all extracurricular activities until April 10

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All extracurricular activities have been canceled until April 10, according to the GISA.
Which means all spring teams may not miss out on their 2020 season.
And Deerfield-Windsor Schools are closing Monday due to the Coronoavirus, so all athletics have to suspend team practices.
Head Master Allen Lowe said anticipate change as more information on the Coronavirus is released.
After the GISA suspended all sports until April 10, the FSU Invitational Track Meet scheduled for March 27-28 is one of many events that have been canceled.
Lowe said they’ll do their best to reschedule non-athletic events when it’s appropriate.
“Because we are shutdown here in terms of the school itself being on campus that means our practices will also be shut down until we get some more verification down the line with more information,” said Lowe.
Now, Lowe said that doesn’t mean athletes can’t practice on their own in the mean time.
Lowe told us to ensure the seniors graduate on time and students don’t get behind in work, they’ll begin virtual learning Monday.
We will continue to update you as we gather more information.
