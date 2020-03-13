Forecast: Spring-like warmth continues into weekend

Spring-like warmth continues into weekend
By Bradford Ambrose | March 13, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT - Updated March 13 at 7:56 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday! Expect another warm day as we finish up the workweek. Highs will soar once again into the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky.

It will be another warm day! Highs will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Make it a great day! -Bradford

Posted by Bradford Ambrose WALB on Friday, March 13, 2020

No weather worries are expected for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance: 10%

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain chance: 10%

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 70. Rain chance: 10%

TUESDAY: Showers likely with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance: 40%

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with highs near 80. Rain chance: 40%

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 80. Rain chance: 20%

Overnight lows remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the next seven days.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.