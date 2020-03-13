Flooding, heavy rains leave behind breeding grounds for mosquitoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recent flooding and heavy rains have left pockets of standing water throughout several South Georgia counties.
Dougherty County Environmental Control crews are working to make sure that doesn’t boost the number of mosquitoes.
“When water recedes from the flooding, it’s leaving water in the low-lying areas,” said Donell Mathis, the environmental control manager for Dougherty County.
The recent rain has left standing water as well.
"Having this much standing water could become an issue," Mathis explained.
Mathis said his team aims to keep the number of mosquitoes that can pass harmful diseases to humans low.
They throw Altosid Briquets into the water to keep mosquitoes from hatching. They work for 30 days.
"As long as we can get into these areas and treat the water, we can keep down the population of mosquitoes from hatching out," Mathis said.
They can do that in the water on public property, but they can’t do it on your private property.
"We can't control what people have around the homes, and that's a lot of the problem," he said.
Whether you had flooding or just lots of rain recently, you have to take action.
“Pour out any standing water around homes: birdbaths, dog water dish, any buckets, any old tires,” Mathis said.
Getting rid of standing water gets rid of the breeding ground for the insects.
Mathis said they have already gotten some complaints about mosquitoes this month.
So, his team is about to crank up their work for the season.
"We're looking to start our spraying, which we will have four trucks in operation," he said. "We'll spray all areas to make sure we combat problems that we may have with mosquitoes this year."
Mathis said mosquito season typically starts around March and winds down around September.
That timeline depends on how much rain we get in the next several months.
