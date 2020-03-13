Dougherty Co. schools receive internship grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leadership is excited to offer a unique opportunity for college students.
Dougherty County is one of 36 counties to receive the Georgia County Internship Program grant.
It is for a disaster recovery project.
The program helps students with civic engagement and community improvements.
County leaders say this is a unique opportunity for the area.
“This is very unique. There were 80 applications for internships, and only 40 were selected. So we’re very happy to have this happen for us," said Dominique Hall, Dougherty County Human Resources Director.
She believes Dougherty County was selected for the grant because of recent storms in the area.
The grant is for $2,600. They have received this grant before in the past.
Officials say the recruiting process will start soon.
