Dougherty Co. declares State of Emergency in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in the wake of the cases of COVID-19.
A press conference will be held Friday at 5 p.m. in the Government Center located at 222 Pine Avenue in room 100.
County EMA, EMS, Phoebe Putney Health Systems, Law Enforcement, and Judicial officials will be on-hand to provide the latest updates and address questions.
Dougherty County Superior Couty Judge Willie Lockett declared a judicial emergency for court trials for the next 30 days, due to the threat of COVID-19.
Jurors scheduled to report on Monday, March 16, should not report for duty. Child support court scheduled for March 19 and April 2 has also been canceled.
The Judicial Building will remain open for business, including the District’s Attorney’s Office, Clerk of Courts, and Magistrate Courts.
All civil court matters will continue.
In addition to the judicial emergency, Dougherty County Jail will suspend all visitation until April 6.
On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Corrections suspended visitation for correctional facilities statewide. The visitation suspension is effective through April 10.
While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the Dougherty County Jail at this time, jail staff is closely monitoring the ongoing developments of the virus in both Dougherty County and the surrounding area to ensure the health and safety of staff, inmates, and visitors.
