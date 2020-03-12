TU extends spring break, moves to online classes ahead of Coronavirus outbreak

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University officials said they are extending their spring break by a week ahead of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The university’s Spring Break was originally March 9-13.
When classes resume on March 23, all classes will transition to online.
“While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Thomas University or in the city of Thomasville, we feel it is necessary to protect our students and employees from the threat of this Coronavirus,” Dr. Andy Sheppard, TU president, said. “The safety of our university family is of the utmost importance.”
Residence halls, dining facilities, and other campus services will remain open.
School officials said students are encouraged to move home or live off-campus if they are able to do so.
Students who traveled overseas during spring break are required to notify the Office of Student Life about their travel.
Officials said athletic competitions will continue and the games will be streamed here.
All non-athletic events are suspended.
