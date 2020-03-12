Student arrested in bomb threat at Lee Co. High School

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday night 18-year-old Kristjan Mason has been identified as the student police have arrested for calling in a bomb threat to Lee County High School.
Leesburg police told WALB having a school resource officer on campus allowed them to respond immediately to this bomb threat, 22 minutes after they were notified, Mason was in handcuffs.
“It was a smooth process. We actually walked right up to him and I took him into custody right then,” said Lieutenant Jason Anthony with the Leesburg Police.
He was on campus when the bomb threat was made.
They found Kristjan Mason outside with the other students after tracing his phone number from the 911 call.
“SRO’s and police officers need to be in school for instances like this,” said Anthony.
Sergeant Frank Herndon said no device was found inside Lee County High School.
“These days you really have to pay attention and everything is a credible threat until proven otherwise," said Herndon.
Anthony said it was a relief to know there wasn’t a bomb inside the school.
“It’s amazing to know they get to go home to their families tonight,” said Anthony.
The officers told us, unfortunately, these kinds of threats are happening more often.
But, Anthony said they’ll stay prepared.
“We are going to continue to train with our local 911 center, our local EMS and fire to make sure that we get better and better at protecting our students and staff and citizens of this community,” said Anthony.
He said the partnerships with those agencies and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are crucial to quickly removing these threats.
Principal Karen Hancock said she’s proud of how swiftly the officers responded and how the students behaved.
“Having local law enforcement be on top of it so quickly allowed us to have information so that we could make sure that the students were in safe spots, that it was the appropriate thing for us to do at that time,” said Hancock.
Under Lee County’s Code of Conduct this threat is a class three offense, and could result in expulsion.
Hancock said they’re gathering information to make the appropriate decision.
