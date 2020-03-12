Spring-like through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with unseasonably warm upper 70s low 80s Thursday afternoon. Tonight another round of low clouds, patchy dense fog and mild low 60s. This warm dry period extends through the weekend.
Early week brings a brief cool down as northeast winds take over. Temperatures drop closer to average into midweek before rising above average Thursday and Friday. Highs from the 80s to around 70s Monday then back to the 80s late week. Rain chances return with scattered showers early week.
Although spring-like weather is making an early run for the season, spring doesn’t officially begin until March 19th.
