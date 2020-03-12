South Health District addresses ‘presumptive positive’ Coronavirus case in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Health officials have identified a person from Lowndes County who tested presumptive positive for Coronavirus.
South Georgia Medical Center said Wednesday that the person was a patient at the main hospital in Valdosta from March 5-7.
Now, the patient is being treated in Florida.
The CDC hasn’t confirmed the case as of Thursday morning.
Officials with the South Health District, which covers Lowndes County, said they can't speak to how the patient is doing.
But, they said Thursday that we all need to take the Coronavirus seriously.
"We don't need to be complacent," said Kristin Patten, a public information officer with the South Health District.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website says its officials believe the immediate risk of being exposed to Coronavirus is low for most people.
Patten explained that while some people may get COVID-19 and only have mild symptoms, doctors and health leaders say they could pass it to someone else whose body can't handle it.
“Especially for our older populations, for immunocompromised individuals, the mortality rate for that group is much higher than those of younger and healthy individuals,” Patten said.
That includes your neighbor with cancer or your family member who lives with diabetes.
“Typically we use the example of chemotherapy or a person with underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible to respiratory illnesses,” Patten explained.
Patten also outlined how cases are counted by the state and what presumptive positive means.
"It is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the CDC," Patten said.
It means either the Georgia Public Health Lab or a private lab has tested the patient and found them positive for coronavirus, but the CDC has yet to confirm the case itself.
The CDC will now review the case of the presumptive positive patient from Lowndes County.
So what do you need to know?
“If you are sick, do not go to work, do not send your children to school. Don’t go out,” Patten said. “We want to stop the spread of this as quickly as possible. Whenever you go out and about, other people can be exposed.”
If you feel like you may have been exposed to coronavirus or have symptoms, health officials said you should not just walk into your doctor’s office or the emergency room.
Instead, you should call first, so they can tell you how you should move forward.
According to the South Health District, these are the best prevention measures for any respiratory virus, including COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The South Health District has posted safety information for businesses, households, handwashing, schools and churches in the midst of this outbreak.
