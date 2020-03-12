SGMC holds press conference after presumptive positive COVID-19 case

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Health officials in Valdosta said they’re doing what they can to keep everyone safe from the Coronavirus.
A person tested presumptive positive, after being treated at South Georgia Medical Center. Now, they’re in critical condition at a Florida hospital.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson said they got word of the patient being tested positive Wednesday.
The patient was at SGMC from March 5-7.
During that time, the patient became unstable and was taken to a hospital in Florida.
It is still not known how the patient contracted the virus, but the person is from Lowndes County.
Dr. Scarlett Rivera, director of infection prevention, said the patient was taken to Florida to receive a higher level of care.
There is no indication the person was traveling overseas.
Dawson said they’ve now made their hospital processes more strict.
“Identify any staff that have been exposed to that patient while they were here. In the process of chasing the individual staff members who could have been exposed to this patient, we were able to track down individual people and risk-stratify them as to who would be the high, medium and low risk for developing COVID-19," said Dawson.
He said they do have readily available isolation rooms being closely monitored.
Those in contact with the patient are staying at home for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
They also have a limit on patients visiting the hospital.
Dawson said to continue following the CDC guidelines of washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and keeping your hands away from your face.
If you feel ill, do not go to the hospital first, but call a medical professional.
South Georgia Medical Center has not treated anyone with the Coronavirus.
The CDC has not yet confirmed the patient to have the Coronavirus, so until then, they will remain a presumptive positive case.
