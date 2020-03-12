Region 1-6A suspends all spring sports

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - All spring sports for Region 1-AAAAAA schools have been canceled based on the recommendation from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) following Gov. Brian Kemp’s statement on the Coronavirus, according to Hank Wright, Lee County athletic director.
Lee County is part of that GHSA region.
Currently, the region also includes Coffee and Houston counties, along with Valdosta and Northside Warner Robins.
Valdosta City Schools in a Thursday release said they are suspending all middle and high school spring sports. The school system’s current spring athletics are baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field. The school system said cheerleading and the Newbern Middle dance team tryouts have been postponed.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we walk through these unchartered times," Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said. “As always, the safety and well being of our students, faculty and staff will be at the forefront of all decision making.”
The GHSA said in a statement that they recommended all member schools suspend all spring sporting events until further notice.
