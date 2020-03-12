Moody Air Force Base releases personnel early due to Coronavirus case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base (AFB) announced all non-essential personnel were released early Thursday and will return to duty no earlier than Monday, at 6 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the base.
All mission essential personnel will continue to report for duty.
The Moody Child Development Center, youth programs and family childcare providers will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain closed throughout the weekend and will also reopen no earlier than Monday.
The March 16 wing commanders calls are also canceled, according to the post.
Moody AFB officials said personnel should expect all customer service functions to be closed until the installation returns to normal operations.
Officials said Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact the nurse advice line at (800) 874-2273 for further directions. Non-Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact their primary care physician.
Moody AFB said they are continuing to work closely with state, regional, and local health officials to ensure detection and response efforts are coordinated. Leadership will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.
