Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
New coronavirus threat: Florida limits nursing homes visits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is placing limits on who can visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in his state, bidding to protect those most at risk from a new strain of coronavirus. The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits anyone who recently arrived from a foreign country from visiting those facilities. He took that step a day after eight more people in Florida tested positive for the virus. The governor noted that most of the infections stem from international travel. The governor's order came as public universities across the state were closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
States shuffle poll locations to protect seniors from virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The coronavirus threat to senior citizens is forcing some counties to remove polling places from nursing homes for their safety. Last-minute changes left voters in Michigan and Missouri scrambling to get to new polling places Tuesday. Elections officials in states voting next week are trying to get ahead of those disruptions, announcing them now and beginning public information campaigns to tell voters where they are supposed to cast their ballots. Secretaries of state across the country also are encouraging voting from a distance, creating dedicated websites and stocking up on supplies for disinfecting voting machines.
RUNNER'S DEATH-EMERGENCY RESPONSE
Agency investigates response after runner died in Skyway 10K
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Fire rescue officials say confusion led to a delayed emergency response after a 48-year-old runner collapsed and died during the March 1 Skyway 10K in the Tampa Bay area. Justin Doyle collapsed on the northbound span of the Skyway bridge as he competed in the 10K. There were two emergency vehicles and crews within view as bystanders rushed to help Doyle. But St. Petersburg Fire Rescue spokesman Steven Lawrence says the crews each believed help had already been sent. The help had been sent to the wrong location. Lawrence says the agency is investigating what happened.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Court: Florida shooting defendant can't shield expert names
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A ruling from the Florida Supreme Court means school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz cannot shield from public disclosure the names of expert witnesses who have interviewed him in jail. The court declined Wednesday to review an earlier decision by an appeals court that the names of mental health providers who met with Cruz in jail must be public. Cruz's lawyers had argued that disclosure of the identities would threaten his right to a fair trial. Cruz is charged with killing 17 people in the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
AP-US-CUSTOMS-OFFICER-CHILD-PORN
Miami airport Customs officer charged with fondling girl, 16
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who works at a South Florida airport fondled a 16-year-old girl and tried to take pornographic photos of her. Court records show that 61-year-old Fabio Lopez, 61, was charged Wednesday with engaging in sexual activity with a minor and attempting to produce child pornography. He made his first appearance Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Officals say Lopez met the teenage girl's mother while working at the Miami International Airport last year. Investigators say Lopez developed a relationship with the child over about eight months that eventually progressed to Lopez fondling the child and offering to pay her for pornographic pictures.
BLUE-GREEN ALGAE
Florida passes bill to combat blue-green algae blooms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is attempting to rein in the blue-green algae blooms that have hurt tourism and wildlife. The House voted unanimously Wednesday to send a bill to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that seeks to reduce nutrients flowing into the state's waterways and groundwater. The bill is a priority for DeSantis and includes recommendations from a task force formed to address the algae problem that's plagued the state in recent years. The bill addresses septic tanks, wastewater treatment, stormwater runoff, farm fertilizers and more. The Senate unanimously passed the bill last week.
IGUANA BAN
Florida Legislature OKs ban on possessing, breeding iguanas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians who breed iguanas for fun may soon have to look for another hobby. The Florida Legislature sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Wednesday that would make it illegal to possess, import, barter, trade, sell or breed green iguanas and tegu lizards. People who currently have a license to breed the reptiles would be grandfathered under the bill but could only sell the lizards to customers in other states.
SEA LEVEL RISE-FLORIDA
Public construction in Florida could require sea level study
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Public construction projects in Florida's coastal areas could soon require a study on how sea level could affect them. The Legislature sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Wednesday that would require a sea level study before public construction projects using state money can begin in coastal zones. Florida is one of, if not the most, vulnerable states to sea level rise. The state has about 1,350 miles of coastline and much of the state has a low elevation.
SKELETAL REMAINS-SEWER PIPE
Utility crew finds human remains in clogged sewer pipe
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an underground utility crew checking out a sewer blockage found skeletal remains. Panama City police Chief Scott Ervin says the crew was vacuuming out the sewer on Wednesday morning when the vacuum became clogged. That's when they discovered the bones and called the medical examiner's office. Ervin says they've since learned that the bones are human. The area is now being treated as a crime scene. Ervin says the bones appear to have been in the pipe for some time. No additional details were available.
HEALTH CARE-FLORIDA
Florida OKs independent practice for nurse practitioners
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Qualified nurse practitioners will be able to independently operate primary care practices without an attending doctor under a bill passed by the Florida Legislature. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill Wednesday, hours after it passed. Advanced nurse practitioners with at least 3,000 hours of experience under the supervision of a physician could qualify to provide services including family medicine, general pediatrics and general internal medicine. DeSantis also signed another bill that would allow pharmacists who partner with doctors to treat some minor ailments.