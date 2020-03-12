Jury deliberating in Jazzy Huff murder trial

Jury deliberating in Jazzy Huff murder trial
Jazzy Huff in court. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 10:50 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The jury in the trial for a man accused of a fatal downtown Albany shooting is now deliberating.

Jazzy Huff is standing trial in connection to the death of Zenas Davis, 38, in August 2019.

The jury is deliberating on four counts.

  • Count 1: Malice murder
  • Count 2: Felony murder
  • Count 3: Aggravated assault
  • Count 4: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
The jury also has the option to convict or not convict Huff of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in place of malice murder.

WALB has a crew in the courtroom covering the trial. We will provide updates as the trial progresses.

