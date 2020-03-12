Jury deliberating in Jazzy Huff murder trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The jury in the trial for a man accused of a fatal downtown Albany shooting is now deliberating.
Jazzy Huff is standing trial in connection to the death of Zenas Davis, 38, in August 2019.
The jury is deliberating on four counts.
- Count 1: Malice murder
- Count 2: Felony murder
- Count 3: Aggravated assault
- Count 4: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
The jury also has the option to convict or not convict Huff of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in place of malice murder.
