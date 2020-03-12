Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among the 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The other inductees include Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior; Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott; Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook and Georgia defensive end David Pollack, who is now a prominent college football analyst on ESPN. The latest class for the Atlanta-based hall will be inducted Dec. 8 at the National Football Foundation's awards dinner in New York. The two coaches selected for induction are Dick Sheridan, who coached at Furman and North Carolina State, and longtime Villanova coach Andy Tally.