Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Reed has a plan for the famed par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass. He wants to “hit it in the middle of the green and take your medicine.” He was referring to his scorecard. He might as well have been talking about his spectators. Reed is sure to hear jeers at one of golf’s most notorious holes. The island green is where casual fans spend hours drinking and rooting for balls to find the water. It's become a hot spot for hecklers. With Reed's sand-scraping incident still dogging him, his first trek at No. 17 could be comical or cringe-worthy.