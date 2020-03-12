Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Devonte’ Graham scored 30 points, Caleb Martin scored 19 and the Hornets shook off an early 20-point deficit to beat the Heat 109-98 and keep Miami’s magic number for clinching a postseason berth at one. Kendrick Nunn scored 24 for the Heat, who played without Jimmy Butler because of a toe injury. P.J. Washington scored 17 and Miles Bridges scored 16 for the Hornets, who have won five of their last seven road games in a stretch that came immediately after they dropped eight consecutive games played away from Charlotte.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods will join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Woods was elected Wednesday by a Hall of Fame selection committee. He will be part of the 2021 class that will be inducted next year at the home of the PGA Tour. The Hall of Fame criteria was changed recently to lower the minimum age to 45 when players are inducted. The selection was hardly a surprise. No one has more than his 82 PGA Tour victories, and his 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The roll call of winners at The Players Championship is impressive. It includes Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott, Greg Norman and Nick Price. But the TPC Sawgrass isn't always kind to some of the best players in the world. It took McIlroy four years before he could even break par. Dustin Johnson finally finished in the top 10 in his 11th appearance. Brooks Koepka is still looking for his first top 10. The Players Championship begins Thursday with its $15 million purse and strong field. Predicting who will play well is harder than ever.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Reed has a plan for the famed par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass. He wants to “hit it in the middle of the green and take your medicine.” He was referring to his scorecard. He might as well have been talking about his spectators. Reed is sure to hear jeers at one of golf’s most notorious holes. The island green is where casual fans spend hours drinking and rooting for balls to find the water. It's become a hot spot for hecklers. With Reed's sand-scraping incident still dogging him, his first trek at No. 17 could be comical or cringe-worthy.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami manager Don Mattingly likes the way Jonathan Villar has looked this spring as he moves from second base to center field. But Villar says he's still not comfortable there yet. The Marlins got Villar in an offseason trade with Baltimore. A perceived glut of middle infielders prompted Miami to try to convert the athletic Villar into an outfielder. Villar has only played center field eight times during his seven-year career, most recently in 2017 with Milwaukee.
MIAMI (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is joining the free agent market after 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The team has decided to release Jones next Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The move had been expected because Jones battled injuries in recent seasons and played in just four games in 2019 for new coach Brian Flores. With Jones' departure, six-year veteran reserve safety Walt Aikens leads the Dolphins in seniority. The move leaves Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe as the Dolphins' first-team safeties, but the team is expected to be busy in free agency.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored a season-high 22 points and Florida Atlantic defeated Old Dominion 66-56 in the Conference USA Conference Tournament first round. Richardson Maitre added 21 points for the Owls (17-15), which made 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Florida Atlantic entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed and the Monarchs were seeded eighth. Florida Atlantic moves on to play No. 1 seed North Texas Thursday night. Xavier Green had 15 points for the Monarchs.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Trejon Jacob scored 21 points and Antonio Daye Jr. 20 more as FIU eliminated Rice from the Conference USA tournament 85-76. Osasumwen Osaghae blocked six shots and tossed in 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds for the fifth-seeded Panthers. Osaghae is the national leader in blocked shots and boosted his total to 122. FIU meets No. 4 seed Charlotte in the C-USA quarterfinals on Thursday. Drew Peterson scored a career-high 24 points for the No. 12 seed Owls.