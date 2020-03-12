Ga farmers split on AG industry benefits of House Bill 545

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -At least two farmers in Sumter County say they are split on whether House Bill 545 would be beneficial to the state.
If passed, the bill claims to protect farmers from nuisances complaints and potential lawsuits.
Some farmers believe it would restrict them and open them up to lawsuits.
One farmer in support of the bill believes it does indeed protect farmers, ranchers and other agriculture workers and gives them the protection they don’t currently have.
It is currently being tabled by the Georgia Senate.
You can read the full House Bill below:
