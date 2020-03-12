Final defendant sentenced in Moultrie meth ring

By Kim McCullough | March 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 8:21 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The final defendant linked to a large narcotics and methamphetamine ring operating out of Moultrie was sentenced to prison on Wednesday, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Alejandro Bustamante, 31, was sentenced to 21 years in prison and five years supervised parole after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, plus an additional three months in prison for contempt of court.

Bustamante was separately prosecuted for contempt of court after posting a witness’s statement to law enforcement on social media, along with comments intended to silence the witness, according to a release.

“Defendants who attempt to intimidate or harm a witness will be prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law, and today’s sentence shows that our judicial system does not tolerate witness tampering. These defendants involved in this conspiracy will spend more than a combined 225 years behind bars for their involvement in this dangerous methamphetamine ring. I want to thank the GBI, DEA, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police Department for shutting down this illegal narcotics operation and for protecting our communities.”
U.S. Attorney, Charlie Peeler
“When drug traffickers push poison into the community, the penalty is steep. All defendants linked to this illegal narcotics distribution ring will spend well-deserved time behind bars for their crimes. The investigation of this case was a success because of the combined efforts between the DEA, its law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division
“We are grateful for the strong relationship with our federal and state partners. These criminals have been the cause of grave harm in our community, and now they will be locked up behind federal prison bars without parole.”
Sheriff Rod Howell, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
“The individuals prosecuted in this case all have extensive criminal histories and have committed multiple criminal offenses within our community. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all the agencies that were involved, especially to our state and federal partners. Successful drug enforcement practices must be a coordinated effort within the purview of all law enforcement agencies, and this case is an outstanding example of that.”
Chief Sean Ladson, Moultrie Police Department

