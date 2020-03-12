Final defendant sentenced in Moultrie meth ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The final defendant linked to a large narcotics and methamphetamine ring operating out of Moultrie was sentenced to prison on Wednesday, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Alejandro Bustamante, 31, was sentenced to 21 years in prison and five years supervised parole after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, plus an additional three months in prison for contempt of court.
Bustamante was separately prosecuted for contempt of court after posting a witness’s statement to law enforcement on social media, along with comments intended to silence the witness, according to a release.
