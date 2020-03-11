A few rounds of fog

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two are likely through the evening. We have two more rounds of fog one Thursday and the other Friday morning. Rather mild overnight as lows drop only into the low 60s. An extended mostly dry and unseasonably warm period gets underway Thursday as temperatures run 10-15° above average and rain chances stay away until next week.
Looking at the weekend, little fanfare as highs close in on the 80s and lows hold in the low 60s.
Rain chances creep back by Wednesday. Spring arrives in less than two weeks on March 19th.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.