Crossover Day: Georgia lawmakers hit crucial deadline

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are set to meet Thursday for the 28th legislative day of the year, known as Crossover Day.
It’s a midsession deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one chamber or the other to remain alive for the year.
The state House is set to consider a full slate of legislation including a bill that would prohibit commercial power plants from burning types of chemically treated railroad ties. The state Senate’s calendar includes a bill that would give county election officials discretion over the number of voting machines they’ll need for certain elections.
