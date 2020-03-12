CDC: Clean, then disinfect to prevent spread of viral respiratory illnesses, including Coronavirus

(WALB) - Doctors and scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they still have a lot to learn about the Coronavirus and COVID-19.
The CDC said on its website that it believes the immediate risk of being exposed to Coronavirus is low for most people.
Coronavirus mostly spreads from person to person within about six feet, according to the CDC.
The CDC said it hasn’t seen transmission of this virus from surfaces to people.
But, they do say evidence suggests the virus may stay viable for hours to days on some surfaces.
The CDC said the best thing to do is clean visibly dirty surfaces in your home and then disinfect them.
This process can help prevent COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.
The CDC defines cleaning as removing germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces.
This does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.
Disinfecting is using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces.
"This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection," the CDC's website said.
Both of these processes lower the risk of spreading infection, but disinfecting is more effective.
The CDC said you can do routine cleanings of frequently touched surfaces, like tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants.
You can read the CDC’s recommendations on how to keep your house clean and disinfected, along with hand hygiene and other preventive measures, by clicking here.
