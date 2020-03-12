Baker Co. couple evacuates 100-year-old home due to flooding

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) -A Baker County man is anxiously waiting to get back into his over 100-year-old family home.
He, his wife and animals were evacuees during last week’s historic flooding.
Although his historic family home was flooded, Samuel Mathis’ sense of humor did not drown out.
“My name is Samuel Livingston Mathis. I put the Livingston in there because I like it," he said as he chuckles.
“My great, great grandma built it. My grandmother lived there, my mother and daddy came home when they retired and when she died in ’94 after the flood, all of my brothers and sisters gave it to me and I re-did it after the ’94 flood,” Mathis added.
So this is home for Mathis and his family. He said, “all of my life, I’ve been in and out of that house.”
He and his wife escaped to a nearby residence after recent flooding.
Mathis has since visited his heirloom home and said “I went down there to look and I only had a foot and a half of water under my house but my air conditioner ducts, my air conditioner are going to be ruined.”
He also believes the wood flooring will be damaged.
He was also able to escape his home with a few of his precious valuables.
“All this furniture was on the porch. I didn’t want these antique chairs to get ruined,” said Mathis.
Samuel claims one of his rockers was made by the same company that made rockers for the White House under John F. Kennedy’s presidency.
It’s one of at least two precious heirlooms he hopes to keep around for a little while longer, including his family homestead.
“It’s the family place,” added Mathis.
He’s keeping it in the family, through floodwaters and beyond.
Mathis expects to be back in his home within a month.
He wants to get some repairs done first, like getting moisture out and repairing his air conditioner.
