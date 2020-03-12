ASU, all USG schools to suspend instruction due to coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) has decided to suspend instruction for the next two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, according to a statement from ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick.
The letter says that effective Thursday, the school will temporarily suspend instruction to allow time to implement our business continuity plan and online and remote instruction modules.
Students are asked to not return from spring break and all students currently on campus are expected to leave by 5 p.m. on Friday, the letter states.
Staff is asked to return to work Friday and a staff meeting will be held in the Billy C. Black Auditorium at noon.
Faculty are asked to return to work on Monday and a meeting will be held in the Billy C. Black Auditorium at 10 a.m.
The University System of Georgia (USG) has also announced that all of its institutions will suspend instruction for two weeks beginning Monday.
“Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, institutions have been asked to develop plans to safely accommodate those students on campus,” a statement from the USG said.
