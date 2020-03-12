APD investigates pawn shop burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a burglary where a number of guns were taken.
The burglary happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Quick Cash and Title Pawn on North Slappey.
APD said surveillance video showed an unknown man entered the store and took four semi-automatic guns and several types of ammunition.
During the investigation, police found a large hole in the back of the store that the suspect used to enter and exit the store.
Police said the suspect was wearing red pants with green stripes on both sides, white shoes, a green and tan hunting coat with a horizontal orange stripe across the center.
