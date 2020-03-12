Albany Utilities temporarily suspends water cut-offs due to Coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Utilities will not cut off water services for any customer because of nonpayment for the next 60 days, according to a release from the city.
This decision was made by city leadership in response to the potential health threats posed by Coronavirus.
“Our customers must have running water during this time to continue to practice good hygiene to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus,” Sharon Subadan, Albany city manager, said.
All residents and city visitors are encouraged to follow these five handwashing tips from the CDC:
- Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.
- Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.
- Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.
- Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
- Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.
