Valdosta City Schools to reopen Thursday after teacher possibly indirectly exposed to Coronavirus

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools will reopen Thursday after a student teacher was possibly indirectly exposed to the Coronavirus.
“Valdosta City Schools would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding with the school closure on Wednesday, March 11,” school officials said in a release. “During the closure, we were able to successfully clean and disinfect all schools and buses.”
The school system said they take the safety and health of students and staff very seriously.
“Please remember that the level of risk for exposure to the new coronavirus strain, COVID-19, was considered extremely low with no immediate concerns to our students and staff,” school officials said.
The district said schools were closed Wednesday out of an “abundance of caution as a preventive measure to allow us to clean and disinfect all schools and buses to protect the health of our students and staff.”
“We will continue to disinfect our schools, buses and frequently-touched hard surfaces daily,” Dr. William Cason, superintendent, said. “We continue to encourage students, staff and parents to separate fact from fear by listening to guidance from public health officials via the CDC and South Health District websites.”
Valdosta City Schools said they will continue to follow guidance from the CDC and Department of Public Health, and will communicate updates to our families, staff, and the community regularly.
