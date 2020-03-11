Valdosta City Schools canceled Wednesday after teacher has ‘indirect contact’ with possible coronavirus exposure

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools will be closed Wednesday after an employee may have come into contact with a family member that was possibly exposed to the coronavirus, according to a release from the school district.
The school system was notified Tuesday night that a student teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School had “indirect contact with family members over the past weekend who may have been exposed to COVID-19,” school officials said in the release.
The student and family currently have no symptoms of the coronavirus, but have decided to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.
The school district immediately alerted public health officials of the potential exposure. Public health officials told the district that based on available information, the teacher has an extremely low risk of any significant exposure to the coronavirus.
School officials said out of an “abundance of absolute caution and extensive conversations with public health officials,” all schools be will be closed on Wednesday.
“This will allow us to clean and sanitize affected schools and buses as a preventative measure,” school officials said in a release. “The health and safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our community informed via our school district website, social media sites and our all-call system."
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.