Tift Regional launches new app thats allows patients access right at their fingertips

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional patients will now be able to schedule doctor appointments, access health portals and even pay bills, all in one place.
And by using your cell phone, you can do it from anywhere.
“We have a patient portal that is new and improved, so you are able to access your electronic health records through our patient portal. So, you have different ways to do that,” said Eliza Tillman, with Tift Regional.
Tift Regional is starting a new technology phase for patients to have access to all their medical needs right at home.
“Before, you used to have to wait on a doctor office to send you an invitation for it and now, you can sign up yourself," said Tillman
The app is now available in app stores.
It also allows patients to get lab results and pay their bills.
“So, our goal is to be able to provide more resources for our patients than they did have before. So, just to be able to provide access to them to get things, like their electronic health records, and more information when they are at our facilities," said Tillman
The app also has a new tool for expecting parents.
“We also have an app called the ‘Tift Regional Babies App,’ where if you are an expecting mother. You can download that app and you can access a provider directory, class schedules that we offer and other things you can track through out your pregnancy,” said Tillman.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.