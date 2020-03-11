Thomasville Police Dept.’s K9 unit wins awards at competition

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Congratulations are in order for the Thomasville Police Department’s K9 Unit after they recently won awards at a competition.
The team went to the United States Police Canine Association Competition.
Three handlers and their K9’s participated from the department.
They’re assessed on things like article searches and obedience.
Corpl. Grady Shiver, who oversees the K9 group, said they do a lot of community outreach — showing what the K9s have been trained to do.
He said it’s important for the city to see them go to this yearly competition.
“It reinforced to the community that we aren’t just riding around with a bunch of dogs, not doing anything. That we do have a certain standard that we have to keep ourselves at. We’re capable of handling whatever job it is, and that’s what the community expects is that we can do our job,” said Shiver.
The team won awards in criminal apprehension and obedience. They also won overall first place in team competition.
