Thomasville college taking precautions as Coronavirus spreads in Ga.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many schools in Southwest Georgia are taking extra precautions with increasing concerns over the Coronavirus.
There are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Thomasville.
WALB sat down with Dr. Lee Wallace, Southern Regional’s vice president for student affairs.
She explained what they’re doing at Southern Regional to keep everyone safe from this pandemic.
With multiple cases now in Georgia, the concerns over Coronavirus are spreading.
"Our top priority is to keep the students, the faculty and staff safe from the Coronavirus,” Wallace said.
She said they have issued mandated reports from the CDC to students and staff through email, social media and posts around the school.
"Of course, that includes washing your hands, keeping your hands away from your face, your mouth, making sure that if you have symptoms, that you stay at home if you feel bad, and stay away from crowds,” said Wallace.
She said the technical college will work with faculty if a student needs an excused absence because of sickness.
"If you’re having any of those symptoms and feeling ill, stay at home and stay away from people,” she said.
She said the college has also increased their cleaning protocol.
“We’ve also kind of bumped up our cleaning. Our custodial staff has been diligent to use extra precautions in some of our high traffic areas like our lavatories or bathrooms,” said Wallace.
She also said they’re also doing extra cleaning with elevators, stair railings, doorknobs and lab spaces.
School officials want everyone to know they are following guidance from the governor’s office and the technical college system, the CDC and the department of public health.
In the email sent to faculty and staff, it also mentions school officials have a robust emergency response plan and contingency plans in place if needed.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.