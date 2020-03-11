Stein Mart: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $255,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.
The apparel retailer posted revenue of $340.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $10.5 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 72 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.11.
_____
