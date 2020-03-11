SRTC conducts burns for healthier forests

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - If you smell smoke near Southern Regional Technical College in Thomasville, don't be alarmed.
Land, Forest and Wildlife Management conducted their first burn of the season.
These burns are done solely to improve the health of local forests and they’re done under certain guidelines.
Dr. Jeremy Green, who teaches the Land, Forest and Wildlife Management class at Southern Regional, said these burns are only done during favorable conditions outside.
In turn, the smoke won’t impact schools, highways and neighborhoods.
They also have a burn permit and a prescribed burn unit plan done beforehand.
Green said their students have been working since the fall, preparing the forests for the burn.
“What we’re trying to do is return fire back into the environment, which is something that’s been done now for the last 100 years. There’s been a lot of research. Doing our part here, on a small amount of acres and trying to make this more open, less shrubs and a lot more grass on the ground,” said Green.
Green said these burns will help return more wildlife to the area once the land is healthier.
He said these burns have to be done at least every other year to keep the forest in a healthy state.
Green said doing these burns is one of the most important land management tools that is used in the south.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.