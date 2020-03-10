Spring-like showers and warmth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few passing showers otherwise mostly cloudy with mild 70s Tuesday. Clouds hold with patchy fog and upper 50s low 60s overnight. Rain chances are slim as above average temperatures continue through the week. Lows in the mid-upper 50s and highs mid-upper 70s around 80.
Few changes the next 7 days with only a slight chance of rain and steady temperatures. We’re looking dry Saturday while isolated showers become likely Sunday. Staying mild with highs low 80s and lows low 60s. Although isolated showers return still no widespread soaking rain through midweek.
