Safe and Sound: ‘Dine and Donate’ dinner to benefit Graceway program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two local chefs are coming together to cook a family-style dinner, all for a good cause.
Adrienne Dinella is a graduate of the Graceway program. She is now sober but still works at The Bread House as a way to show them how grateful she is.
"They did a lot for me. I was struggling with addiction for many years. And it took me to a lot of places that I never really expected to go, but upon going through this program, I have a completely new life,” Dinella said.
Graceway is a nonprofit recovery residence helping women with addiction get sober and back on their feet.
“I can say from personal experience that the change that is made in a woman’s life, who is struggling with addiction, by going through this is just amazing. I have so much hope, and just, it’s so much better living this way and being able to give back,” she said.
On any given day, you will find Chef Reid Harrison pumping out food as the executive chef at the Bread House, where some of the girls from Graceway work.
“Opportunity to give girls in recovery an opportunity to have a place to go work, to kind of get back into the swing of things and just provide a safe work environment,” Reid said.
Reid is teaming up with Italian Wooden Spoon for their “Dine and Donate” benefit dinner, with the money raised supporting Graceway.
“It helps them get off of the streets, re-enter the workforce, and then they become better mothers, sisters, wives, just better community members in general,” Dinella said.
“And for me, it’s a pleasure to give back to this community. So all the occasions that I have to do fundraising and to collect money, you know for people in need, just offering what I know how to do very easily and having fun for me. It’s a real pleasure,” Laura Piovesana, a chef with The Italian Wooden Spoon, said.
They said it will be a tailor-made experience, something you won’t be able to get anywhere else in Albany for only 30 people.
“We’ve also got some stuff coming directly from my farm that’s gonna be on the menu. So, it’ll be a really good special treat with some local farm to table ingredients,” Reid said.
“We are putting together my Italian background and his chef capabilities to work for a unique menu that we’re gonna enjoy here at the Bread House, in a very authentic Italian style. So, we’re gonna put a long table and we’re gonna pass around this tray full of good food, of course,” Piovesana said.
“So, when you donate to this organization, you’re really helping to give a woman everything she needs to start her new life,” Dinella said.
Tickets are $150 per person. For ticket information, just call (229) 888-9775.
