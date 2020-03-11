Phoebe identifies ‘presumptive’ Coronavirus case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late Tuesday night, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was notified that a patient who was treated in its main hospital before being transferred to a metro Atlanta hospital tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient was visiting southwest Georgia, and there is no indication the virus was contracted in this part of the state.
“It is unlikely people who are not exhibiting symptoms will transmit the virus to others," said Steve Kitchen, MD, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer. “The risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low for the general public, and most people who do contract the virus experience relatively mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization.”
"Our Coronavirus Task Force has been meeting daily and preparing for this eventuality,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney CEO. There will be a news conference from Phoebe later today.
All hospitals in Georgia are working in conjunction with the Governor’s task force and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) to ensure best practices are consistently followed when treating COVID-19 patients and in monitoring and caring for employees at risk of contracting the illness.
Meanwhile, Archbold Hospital in Thomasville issued a statement regarding its Emergency Department entrance:
As an additional precaution to keep patients and employees protected in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Archbold is asking for all employees and visitors to avoid using the Emergency Department entrances at Archbold Memorial Hospital until further notice. Employees should enter and exit through alternative entrances, and visitors should use the main entrance. Patients seeking care at the Emergency Department may still use the Emergency Department entrance.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- Wear a facemask if you’re sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces daily.
You can get updated information at cdc.gov.
